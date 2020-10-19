Gov. Evers responds to temporary injunction denial

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)— Gov. Tony Evers released a statement following a judge's decision to deny a request from the Tavern League of Wisconsin to grant a temporary injunction on Emergency Order #3, which limits capacity.

In a press release, Gov. Evers said:

“This critically important ruling will help us prevent the spread of this virus by restoring limits on public gatherings. This crisis is urgent. Wisconsinites, stay home. Limit travel and going to gatherings, and please wear a face covering whenever you have to go out.” Gov. Tony Evers

The order was put in place on October 6 and directs businesses to limit all public indoor gatherings to 25% of the room or building’s capacity through November 6.

The Tavern League filed a lawsuit the next week against the order.