Glamorous Miami club caught in power struggle over the virus

MIAMI (AP) — One of Miami’s most glamorous, star-studded nightclubs sits empty and quiet these days — a casualty of both the coronavirus outbreak and a power struggle between state and local government over how to contain the scourge. The club is LIV, pronounced like the woman’s name Liv. High rollers spend up to $20,000 just for a table there. Technically, LIV and Miami’s other nightclubs could reopen at 50% capacity under an ordered issued by the governor. But Miami leaders are requiring masks, restricting loud music and enforcing a midnight curfew — a real buzzkill for a place like LIV. The owner, David Grutman, has no plans to reopen.