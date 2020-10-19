Gifty new and unusual pandemic-proof games for the holidays

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic has proven there’s no shortage of games to keep families, couples and kids amused. The classics are ever-present, but a range of new or off-the-beaten-track gift entries are also available. For instance, there’s “Tragos,” the Latino pop culture party game. And a memory match card set called, “Do You Look Like Your Cat?” Folks waxing sentimental about the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s might enjoy Boom Again. For couples looking to clarify priorities, the bestselling book “Fair Play” has been turned into a conversation-starter card deck. Do you know someone who wants their MTV? A buzzer team game called “MTV, The Throwback Music Party Game” covers the ‘80s, ’90s and beyond.