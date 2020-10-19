Families upset by clearing of Hillside Cemetery

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Across the street from Marshfield hospital lay the memories of former coaches, grandparents, and daughters.

That includes Becky Schreiner, a former spokeschild for the Children's Miracle Network. She died just before her eleventh birthday. Now, her parents visit her at Hillside Cemetery.

"All these graves were desecrated, including Becky's," said Valerie Schreiner.

Items Stacked in a pile

On Thursday, the city-run cemetery cleared out everything but grass and gravestones from the property. Piling it up in a backfield for loved ones to sift through.

Karen Heckel-Rhodes recalls looking for her mementos alongside, "People crying and going through with flashlights trying to find their shepherd's hook."

The cemetery falls under the Marshfield Parks and Recreation Department. Director Justin Casperson said, "From our perspective, we did a fall cleanup, we always do a yearly fall clean-up."

Sign at Hillside Cemetery

Staff put up a sign earlier this year, as they do every year, reminding people to clear out gravesites.

"But all these decades it never said anything about solar lights shepherd's hooks, anything like that," said Heckel-Rhodes. "It was just take the flowers off."

Many said the cemetery should've clarified the clean-up would be more intense this year and that people should have been individually notified.

"Well, what number do we call, there's 18,000 people laid to rest in this cemetery," said director Casperson. "14 thousand gravestones."

He furthered, trash and other items have been left behind for years. This was their way of "resetting" the cemetery.

Heckel-Rhodes encourages Hillside visitors to take down their winter holiday decorations by March 1st, and check for future dates, to avoid a similar situation.