Early in-person voting begins in key swing state of Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida begins in-person early voting in much of the state with the Trump campaign trying to cut into an early advantage Democrats have posted in mail-in votes in the key swing state. With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates but especially so for President Donald Trump. A Florida loss would make it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House over former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden. Under state law, counties can offer early voting starting Monday and many do, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and other population centers. The latest a county can start early voting is Saturday.