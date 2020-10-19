Dutch money for children of summarily executed Indonesians

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands’ government says it will pay compensation to the children of Indonesian men summarily executed by Dutch forces during the southeast Asian nation’s struggle for independence in the 1940s. The decision follows a court ruling in March that awarded compensation to widows and children of men killed in 1946-7 by Dutch forces in what is now the Indonesian province of South Sulawesi. A compensation scheme already existed for widows of men summarily killed by Dutch forces in the former Dutch East Indies. Monday’s announcement extends it to children who can prove that their fathers were summarily executed. It is unclear how many people may be eligible to claim compensation.