‘Clouds’ by teen who died of cancer hits’ No. 1 on iTunes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seven years after his death to cancer at age 18, a Minnesota singer-songwriter has returned to the top of the iTunes chart. The Star Tribune reports that “Clouds” by Zach Sobiech took over iTunes’ No. 1 slot Sunday, two days after the movie of the same name based on his life premiered on Disney+. The single first topped the iTunes chart in 2013 shortly after the Stillwater-area teenager’s death. He had been diagnosed with bone cancer four years earlier. The YouTube video of the song has been viewed more than 15 million times.