California’s feared surge of virus cases hasn’t happened

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A feared jump in coronavirus hospitalizations in California hasn’t happened. But Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t going to change what he calls his “slow” and “stubborn” approach to reopening. Last month, the Newsom administration warned of a possible 89% increase in hospitalizations by the end of October. But since then, hospitalizations have fallen by about 15%. Newsom on Monday warned of a “decline in the rate of decline” of hospitalizations, He said the state saw a slight uptick in hospitalizations in the last week, and it’s a reminder that continued vigilance is needed.