Bridge Street Mission builds home to raise money for sober living program

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Bridge Street Mission is fundraising for its sober living program in a unique way... by building a home for someone else.

It was a natural step for the Mission, as its founder is also the owner of Denyon Homes.

"It's just natural to build homes because that's what he knows how to do," said Craig Vincent, executive director of the Mission.

The Urban Street Project, as the home build is known, is looking to raise $100,000 from the sale of a brand-new home to fudn the programs and servicdes it offers to those striving to live a clean and sober life.

The second home in its project, located on Meadow Brook Way, is being built now by a team of volunteers from area contractors using mostly donated materials.

"It's exciting too because the community gets to see it. The lot was in place the foundation work was done," Vincent said.

It's a project that means a lot to the community, especially for vincent, who just started as Bright Street's executive director earlier this month.

"Whenever I mention Wausau they say "Oh Wausau homes." There's a reputation there for home manufacturing. So, it sort of taps into the DNA of the community," he said.

While there's already an offer in for the home, donations are still accepted to fund more materials and other things that are needed to complete the home by the open house in January.

"The overwhelming support from the contractors and friends of the mission that have stepped up to do things, that's been really exciting to see," Vincent said.