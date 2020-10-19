Morales aide claims victory in Bolivia’s election redo

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Evo Morales’ party has claimed victory in Bolivia’s presidential election as official results trickled in from Sunday’s high-stakes redo of last year’s annulled ballot that saw the leftist leader resign and flee the country. More than nine hours after polls closed, barely 6% of all ballot boxes had been counted. But with a quick count favoring former economy minister Luis Arce even Morales’ archrivals conceded defeat in what was a major jolt for the left in South America. Arce said he would seek to form a government of national unity, saying “I think the Bolivian people want to retake the path we were on.”