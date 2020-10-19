Attny: Iowa saying no to demands only emboldens ex-players

The attorney representing eight Black former Iowa football players who allege racial discrimination during their time with the Hawkeyes said the university’s rejection of their demands, which included a payment of $20 million, is not the end of the matter. Civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons of Tulsa, Oklahoma, had stated the players’ demands in a 21-page letter to university officials dated Oct. 5. In addition to $20 million, the players called for the firings of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta. The university general counsel’s office says it won’t give into the demands and that work had already begun to create a more welcoming environment for Black athletes.