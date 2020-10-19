Asian shares lifted by stronger China growth numbers

Shares have advanced in Asia after China reported its economy grew at a 4.9% annual pace in the last quarter, as consumer spending and manufacturing recovered from the downturn earlier this year. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lead the gains, adding 1.1% on Monday. China was the first country to suffer coronavirus outbreaks and the first major economy to emerge from the pandemic and begin reopening from pandemic shutdowns. That’s providing a boost to other countries that rely heavily on trade with China. Meanwhile, hopes for new stimulus for the U.S. economy were muted, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying time is running out to get measures passed before the Nov. 3 election.