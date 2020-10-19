Asia Today: South Korea testing at hospitals, nursing homes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is testing tens of thousands of employees of hospitals and nursing homes to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at live-in facilities. Health workers have been scrambling to track infections in the Seoul metropolitan area as the virus spreads in a variety of places, making outbreaks harder to identify and contain. The testing effort will target 130,000 workers at hospitals, nursing homes and senior centers in the greater capital area, as well as 30,000 patients who have visited and used such facilities. Hospitalized patients already receive tests when they are admitted. Officials plan to complete the tests this month and may expand the testing to other regions.