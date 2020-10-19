Apartment fire displaces several Marshfield Residents

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several Marshfield residents were displaced by a fire at Parkwood Apartments on Sunday.

The fire began in one bedroom but spread to the attic, leading to water and smoke damage in several units, according to the Marshfield Fire Department.

One person was taken to the hospital after breathing in smoke> Now, they are one of many looking for a new place to live.

Deputy Chief Troy Weiland said, "because of the fire there was a total of seven other occupants that were advised to leave the residence due to smoke and water damage to their apartments."

Several others in the building were also asked to find another place to stay Sunday night.