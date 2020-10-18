Some in North Dakota wish for tougher virus tack by governor

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s status as one of the hottest spots in the nation for the coronavirus has prompted some sharp questions about Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s stressing individual responsibility over mandates and enforcement actions. Even some supporters of Burgum would like to see a tougher approach. Gus Ereth is a 71-year-old retired railroad worker. He says a mask mandate would help. He thinks Burgum is a lock for reelection next month and would like to see him be more aggressive against the virus even if it angers some conservatives. Burgum has said a mask mandate “is not a magic bullet to make this virus go away.”