WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A fire broke out Sunday evening in a unit of Rocket Apartments at 312 S 3rd Ave in Wausau.

The Wausau Fire Department (WFD) tells News 9, the "small" fire was extinguished quickly.

WFD took one person to the hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.