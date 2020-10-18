 Skip to Content

Policy vs. personality: Undecideds torn as election nears

New
11:10 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four years ago, undecided voters’ late decisions to support Donald Trump helped push him to victory. While there are fewer on-the-fence voters this time around, a small but potentially significant group of people say they remain truly undecided less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 election. Some are still wrestling with what they see as a choice between two lousy candidates. Many of them are turned off by Trump’s personality and by Democrat Joe Biden’s policies. Some voted for third-party candidates in 2016 because they were so repelled by their choices in that race and may do so again this year. Both campaigns are trying to win them over.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content