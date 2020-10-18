Marshfield church holds procession for peace

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- After a Madison church held a procession in the name of peace last month, gathering over 3,000 people, a local congregation followed suit.

St. John's Catholic Church of Marshfield held a procession this afternoon in the name of peace. The group gathered for prayer, and then proceeded from the church, to the Marshfield police department.

Organizer Troy Kroening says, "there's so much division in our world right now -- this is just a way of uniting with Jesus. nothing about this is political in any way shape or form, but were all just trying to unite in Jesus but were all just trying to go for unity."

The event is one of a wave of processions taking place across the country, all under the same mission, uniting the nation.