Long lines as Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries open

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s first licensed marijuana dispensaries opened this weekend in the St. Louis area with long lines. Two dispensaries run by N’Bliss opened Saturday in Ellisville and Manchester. Another dispensary is expected to open Monday in the Kansas City area. The openings come nearly two years after Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing medical marijuana sales. The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services expects most of the state’s 192 approved dispensaries to be open by the end of the year. To buy the drug, people need a doctor’s approval and a state medical marijuana card. Prices are expected to be high initially because of limited supply.