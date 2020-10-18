Landslide in northern Pakistan buries bus with 15 onboard

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say a landslide in the country’s north has buried a minibus with 15 passengers onboard. The landslide on the mountainous road in the scenic area of Skardu pushed the bus into a deep ditch and buried it under tons of mud and rock. Police said the chances of finding anyone alive are bleak, but rescue workers and local volunteers are attempting to dig through the mud in search of survivors. Landslides after heavy rain are common in Pakistan, and are the cause widespread damage in areas of mountainous terrain.