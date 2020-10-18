Hard hit by virus, airlines push for tests over quarantines

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Airlines are in trouble, and nowhere more than on long-haul international routes. The airlines say there’s a solution to be found in testing all passengers before they fly. That means people don’t have to be afraid that they’ll sit next to someone with the virus. And governments will have confidence they’re not bringing the virus in. Testing would be a switch from burdensome quarantines and travel bans. And more travel would help everyone from hotels to taxi drivers. But a lot of details have to be worked out. United and Cathay Pacific are trialling a smartphone pass this month that would let people show their results.