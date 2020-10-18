Fishermen finding musky catching success this fall

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- While colder weather rapidly approaches, musky fishing is in its peak.

Musky season runs from May to December, but you typically only fish them in spring and fall.

September is optimal conditions, and with few places in the area to get large enough live bait, Hollow bait & tackle is happy to welcome anglers.



Owner Alex Nowak said, "the first week of September I probably only got 5-10 musky suckers to start with, this week alone I sold 70, so definitely booming in the sucker business."

