Chilly Sunday & a Winter-like Week Ahead

A very chilly day in north central Wisconsin as high temperatures around the state ranged from the upper 30s to upper 40s. This week will remain unseasonably cold with a few more chances for widespread snow showers.

Tonight: Clear and cold.

Low: 22 Wind: West ~ 5

Monday: Partly sunny and chilly.

High: 40 Wind: West ~ 5

Monday Night: Another cold overnight and partly cloudy.

Low: 23

Overnight temperatures are going to drastically fall as clear skies will allow for a release of warmth. Low temperatures are forecast in the low 20s so it you may want to run your heaters a bit, or at least bundle up. Monday will be a lot like our Sunday with partly cloudy skies and a high temperature around 40. A high pressure system in the area will keep conditions dry on Monday however, and wind speeds will be low.

As the high pressure moves out and the Low sits to our west in the Dakotas, Tuesday we may be greeted with yet another blast of widespread snow showers in the morning. Snow showers will likely hit between the hours of 8-11 AM before transitioning to rain afterwards. Tuesday will also be quite cold, as the high temperature is currently forecast around 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be around 5 degrees warmer than Tuesday, although still well below seasonal and will likely be cloudy the majority of the day. Then Thursday we will move into the upper 40s or low 50s with widespread rain showers, as it will be too warm for snowfall. Unfortunately, after Thursday temperatures will fall again and the weekend is looking to be in the low 40s or upper 30s so its going to be a good idea this week to start bundling up.

Have a great rest of your Sunday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock, 18-October 2020

On This Day in Weather History:

1989 - Unseasonably cold air began to invade the central and eastern U.S. Light snow fell across northern Maine, and snow was also reported in the Great Lakes Region, including the Chicago area. Bismarck ND was the cold spot in the nation with a low of 9 degrees above zero. Five cities in Florida reported record high readings for the date, as temperatures warmed above 80 degrees. Miami FL reported a record high of 90 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)