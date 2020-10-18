Bolivia tense awaiting results of presidential election redo

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivians are waiting nervously for the results of Sunday’s high-stakes presidential election even as Evo Morales seeks to pre-empt the slow official vote count by declaring his hand-picked candidate the victor in a high-stakes redo of last year’s annulled ballot that saw the leftist leader resign and leave the country. More than six hours after polls closed, barely 4% of all ballot boxes had been counted. Adding to intrigue, publication of two exit polls were withheld after private pollsters said they didn’t trust their own survey results. Bolivians have long been accustomed to quick preliminary results in presidential elections. But after allegations of fraud and violent protests marred last year’s ballot, and electoral authorities are appealing for patience.