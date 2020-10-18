AT THE HALF: Packers trail the Buccaneers 28-10

At the half, the Green Bay Packers trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-10.

Aaron Rodgers threw two first-half interceptions, and Tom Brady threw two first-half touchdowns to give the Bucs the lead.

The Packers took the game's opening drive 54 yards, but were forced to kick a 39-yard field goal, and settled for the 3-0 lead early.

The Packers are the only team in the NFL to score on every opening possession this season.

The Packers defense forced a three and out, thanks to a backfield stop by Josh Jackson.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense took advantage. They drove 80 yards in 11 plays, and Aaron Jones capped it off with a one yard touchdown run to put the Packers up 10-0.

Things quickly went south for the Packers.

After getting the ball back, Aaron Rodgers threw his first interception of the season. This one, a pick-6 by Jamel Dean, brought the Bucs to within three points.

On the ensuing Packers possession, Rodgers was picked off again, his first multi-pick regular season game in 37 games.

That interception was returned to the two, and Ronald Jones punched it in, giving the Bucs the 14-10 lead.

After a Packers punt, Tom Brady led the Bucs down the field and found rookie Tyler Johnson in the back of the endzone to push the lead to 21-10.

The Packers came up empty again, and that allowed Tampa to push the lead to 28-10 after Brady found Rob Gronkowski in the back of the end zone.

Out of the half, Brady found Gronkowski for a 31 yard connection, which would set up a 50 yard Ryan Succop field goal to put the Bucs up 31-10.