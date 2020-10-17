Snowy and Cool Saturday

Today, Marathon county saw its first significant snowfall of the season and snow fell for most of North Central Wisconsin this morning. This "winter-like" pattern will be sticking around for a while, so prepare for continual cold temperatures and chances for snow.

This Evening: Mostly cloudy with a moderate chance for additional rain showers.

High: Low 50s Wind: SW 10-12

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers leaving then variably cloudy.

Low: 30 Wind: NW 8-10

Sunday: Clouds mixing with sun, breezy and chilly.

High: 40 Wind: NW 8-12

Much of the area saw significant snowfall this morning as a large low pressure system swept through the region. Snow totals could not be accurately determined due to instant melting on most surfaces, and snow that did stick to the grass, melted by the evening. Areas south weren't quite cold enough for snow and thus had morning rain showers. Even though not measured, it is assumed that the central regions of North Central Wisconsin received around a half inch of snow with areas to the north ranging between 1-3 inches of snowfall.

After things cleared, skies remained cloudy but temperatures rose to the low 50s for a bit of a warmer day than the past few. Cities with additional snow showers to the far north remained in the 30s through the evening while cities to the south such as Wisconsin Dells lightly broke into the 60s. This evening, additional rain showers will likely enter the area before clearing out around 9 or 10pm. Cloudy skies will remain for the rest of the evening, moving to variable skies overnight and a low of 30 degrees.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds and it will be a bit breezy, although not bad. However, the temperature will be much cooler despite the appearance of the sun. Sundays high temperature is forecast at 40 degrees and there is a slim chance of a quick rain or snow shower. Sunday night will be cold dropping even further into the low 20s.

The rest of the week will remain cold with the warmest days only in the mid to upper 40s, and additional snowfall is likely. Tuesday is currently forecast for a 60% chance of rain or snow dependent on location. Thursday has another 60% chance of precipitation although it is looking to be rain in the central region. All overnight temperatures are forecast at, around, or lower than the freezing point throughout the week.

Have an awesome rest of your Saturday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 17-October 2020

On this day in weather history:

1984 - A snowstorm struck northern Utah producing a record 18 inches in 24 hours at Salt Lake City, and 40 inches at the nearby Alta Ski Resort. The town of Magna, located ten miles west of Salt Lake City, did not receive any snow at all. The storm was responsible for a fifty vehicle pile-up along Interstate 15 near Farmington UT. (Storm Data)