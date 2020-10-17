Police: Man upset with mask mandate threatened Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a retired firefighter who was upset with the city’s mask ordinance has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to kidnap and kill Wichita’s mayor. The Wichita Eagle reports that police say the 59-year-old suspect could face a charge of criminal threat. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said he had been read text messages received by another city official that asked about the mayor’s address and threatened his life. The mayor says the suspect talked about tyranny in the messages and was upset about the mask mandates and not being able to see his mother because of coronavirus restrictions on elderly homes.