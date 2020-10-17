Police in Belarus disperse another protest, detain scores

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police in Belarus have detained scores of demonstrators pushing for the resignation of the country’s authoritarian leader after an August election widely seen as manipulated. Hundreds of students marched across the Belarusian capital, demanding that President Alexander Lukashenko step down. Later in the day, hundreds of women staged their regular weekend march across Minsk. Daily protests have occurred since the Aug. 9 election in which Lukashenko was declared the winner with 80% of the vote. Lukashenko, who has run the ex-Soviet nation with an iron fist for more than 26 years, has accused the West of fueling the protests.