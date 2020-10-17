Dark déjà vu for European economy as virus cases spike

LONDON (AP) — A resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe is darkening the prospects for the economy just as it was emerging from its sharpest recession in modern history. Governments are imposing restrictions on public life and businesses that will hurt large parts of the economy, from bars to restaurants and airlines. Economists say that some European economies could start shrinking again this winter. They are singling out Spain, France and the Netherlands as countries where the virus infections are rising most and where the economy is heavily dependent on services like tourism and hospitality. For many Europeans, there is a foreboding sense of déjà vu.