Community members come together to participate in flag raising ceremony

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — A community honoring the people of America while acknowledging America’s dairy land.

Ken Heiman, Co-owner of Nasonville Dairy said “the first people that were the the first minute men were the farmers.”



A flag ceremony to honor Ken and his siblings father and others who have fought for our country, now three flags stand tall at Nasonville Dairy.

The three flags flying are the Wisconsin flag, the original 1775 Don’t Tread on Me flag, and the American flag.

However, this American flag was one that was flown over out Nations Capital.



The American flag will fly over Nasonville Dairy for a little bit then it will go to Camp Victory.