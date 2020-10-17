Birkie 2021 moving forward with COVID-19 precautions

CABLE, WI -- Good news for cross country ski racers: Birkebeiner 2021 is still on with COVID safety in mind.

The 47th Annual American Birkebeiner will combine the Birkie, Kortelopet, and Prince Haakon races, which will be spread out over five days.

There will be three days of freestyle technique racing, and two days of classic technique racing.

This year courses will start and finish at the Birkie trailhead in Cable, Wisconsin.

Start waves will be spaced out each morning to reduce congestion and close-contact.

Birkie Executive Director Ben Popp said they had to make necessary changes to keep the event running.

"Birkie 2021 is going to arguably to be very different," Popp said. "One of the highlights is finishing in downtown Hayward with typically 25,000 to 30,000 people cheering you on, and now it's going to be different. We can't do that. We have to eliminate some of those touchpoints."

The event will not offer bus transportation or warming tents this year.

Birkie week runs February 24th to the 28th.

