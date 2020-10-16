 Skip to Content

Yemen’s rival sides complete war’s largest prisoner exchange

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s warring sides have completed a major U.N.-brokered prisoner swap, the largest-ever in the country’s five years of civil war. The Red Cross says that several planes ferrying a total of 352 freed prisoners from both sides landed on Friday in Yemen’s rebel-held capital of Sanaa and the port city of Aden in the south. Aden is the seat of the internationally recognized government. It’s a breakthrough in the implementation of a long-awaited deal between the Iran-backed Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The war has killed thousands of civilians and triggered the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Associated Press

