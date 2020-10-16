Wood, Portage and Marathon counties come together, urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions

(WAOW) -- Wood, Portage and Marathon counties released a joint statement on Friday, urging residents to take COVID-19 precautions seriously.

The release says high levels of COVID-19 cases in each of those counties is "causing our businesses and schools to struggle to stay open and are resulting in increased COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths."

Due to the increased strain on resource, health departments are also having trouble contacting positive cases and close contact in a timely manner. "This severely limits efforts to contain the virus... to stop the uncontrolled spread of this virus, everyone is being asked to take action now," the release said.

The three health departments are asking residents to:

Wear a cloth face covering, unless you are unable to wear one for medical reasons.