Wood, Portage and Marathon counties come together, urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions

Wood, Portage and Marathon counties come together, urge residents to take COVID-19 precautionsNew
(WAOW) -- Wood, Portage and Marathon counties released a joint statement on Friday, urging residents to take COVID-19 precautions seriously.
The release says high levels of COVID-19 cases in each of those counties is "causing our businesses and schools to struggle to stay open and are resulting in increased COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths."
Due to the increased strain on resource, health departments are also having trouble contacting positive cases and close contact in a timely manner. "This severely limits efforts to contain the virus... to stop the uncontrolled spread of this virus, everyone is being asked to take action now," the release said.
The three health departments are asking residents to:
Wear a cloth face covering, unless you are unable to wear one for medical reasons.
- Maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from people with whom you do not live.
- Reconsider gathering indoors with people who do not live in your household.
- Limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer, physically distance, and wear face coverings.
- Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.
- Check daily for symptoms, stay home if sick.
- If symptomatic, call your health care provider, get a test, and stay home to await results.
- Answer the phone when the health department calls if you tested positive or are a close
contact.