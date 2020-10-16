Wisconsin breaks COVID-19 case record for third time this week

(WAOW)— Wisconsin has set a new record in daily COVID-19 cases, breaking a record set the day before.

On Thursday, the state reported 3,747 new cases. On Friday, it reported 3,861. The state recorded 3,861 positive tests and 10,725 new negative tests.

The state also reported 135 new hospitalizations. Including all patients, both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, 84.8 percent of Wisconsin hospital beds are in use and 86.4 percent of ICU beds.

21 new deaths related to coronavirus were reported, raising the total killed by the virus in the state to 1,574.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 130,231 or 78.4 percent, are considered recovered.