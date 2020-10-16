Study finds 4 drugs have little to no effect on COVID-19

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. health agency says the world’s largest randomized trial of COVID-19 treatments found “conclusive evidence” that remdesivir, a drug used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump when he fell ill, has little or no effect on severe cases. The World Health Organization has announced long-awaited results of its six-month “Solidarity Therapeutics Trial” that endeavored to see if existing drugs might have an effect on the coronavirus. The study, which was not peer-reviewed, found that four treatments tested — remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon — had “ little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the in-hospital course of COVID-19 among hospitalized patients.” Three of those had already been largely ruled out. Not remdesivir.