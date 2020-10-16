Wauwatosa man identified as Devil’s Lake State Park stabbing victim

(WAOW/WKOW) — The Sauk County Sheriff's Office say that they've identified the victim in a stabbing at Devils Lake State Park on Wednesday

The victim has been identified as John Craig Schmutzer, 24, of Wauwatosa. They confirmed that the cause of death as stabbing and that death is a homicide.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation, and they are still looking for a suspect.

Authorities are looking for a suspect who they describe as a man, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored head covering and dark-colored face covering. He left the scene walking west on the grottos trail toward the south shore parking lot, sheriffs officials say.

Investigators are asking anyone who was on the south side of the park near the parking area, grottos trail, or the railroad tracks between 11:00 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday and either witnessed the attack or observed something suspicious to call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-847-7285.