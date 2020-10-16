Wausau Public Works preparing roads for winter

WAUSAU (WAOW)— As the weather gets colder Wausau Public Works is hoping that residents have a smooth ride this winter.

Currently, there is construction going on in different parts of town, including parts of roads closing.

This is so crew workers can get work done before any inclement weather.

The construction is supposed to last around three weeks.

"So the cracks in the blacktop, we want to seal those up so moisture does not get in there and freeze and damage the surface. So we want to fill those up and get it fixed before winter," said Eric Lindman, the Director of Wausau Public Works.

Lindman said as temperatures are supposed to be dropping Friday night his crew members have salt and sand trucks on stand by for this weekend if roads get slippery.