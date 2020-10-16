Wake Up Wisconsin welcomes new anchor, Bobby Falat!

Help us in welcoming Wake Up Wisconsin's newest co-anchor, Bobby Falat, to central Wisconsin! Bobby is coming from Wyoming but he is no stranger to Wisconsin; he was born in Milwaukee!

Bobby loves the Packers, Brewers and Bucks! When he isn't getting your weekday mornings started with all you need to know, he will likely be on the golf course or the disk golf course.

Previously Bobby was a reporter and weekday evening anchor at KTWO in Casper, WY. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Media Communications in Journalism with a emphasis in Broadcast Journalism.

You can catch Bobby alongside Neena Pacholke and Justin Loew on News 9's Wake Up Wisconsin every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m.!