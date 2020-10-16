US industrial production fell a sharp 0.6% in September

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production fell 0.6% in September, the weakest showing since industrial output was falling sharply in the spring as the country was being hit with widespread lockdowns due to the coronavirus. The Federal Reserve reported Friday that industrial production suffered its first decline since a 12.7% drop in April during the spring lockdowns. The key category that reflects manufacturing output fell 0.3%. At the same time, mining output, which includes oil and gas exploration, fell 5.6%. Production at the nation’s utilities was up 1.7%.