UK government under pressure for COVID-19 strategy

LONDON (AP) — The British government is sticking to its strategy of tiered, regional restrictions to combat COVID-19 amid mounting political and scientific pressure for stronger nationwide measures to prevent the pandemic from spiraling out of control. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Friday reiterated the government’s belief that a regional approach where the toughest restrictions are imposed only in the areas where infection rates are highest is the best way to slow the spread of the virus and protect the economy. The government has been under fire since Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his three-tier strategy on Monday amid revelations that scientific advisers had recommended a short nationwide lockdown to slow rapidly rising infection rates.