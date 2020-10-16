Two tips to prepare cars for winter

WAUSAU (WAOW)— Cold weather is coming and experts say it is never to early to prepare vehicles for winter weather.

Driving through rough weather can be difficult at times, and even dangerous if unprepared for a potential breakdown.

Experts have the two key tips for winter car preparation:

Have an emergency kit that includes jumper cables and gloves

Prepare tires for winter

Not preparing tires for snowy and icy roads is a mistake many make.

"I think that is the most common thing thinking that tire doesn't look bad but maybe it doesn't but with the snow and conditions we get it can get a little rough," said Evan Olsen With Olsen Tire and Auto Service in Wausau.

Olsen advises to rotate your tires every six thousand miles driven.