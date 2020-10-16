Three health departments ask community to take action against COVID-19 spread

(WAOW) — Marathon, Portage and Wood Counties all are considered to have "very high" COVID-19 activity level by the Department of Health Services (DHS).

The health departments of those counties have teamed up to send a message to the community: take action now to stop the spread.

"Very high levels of COVID-19 cases are causing our businesses and schools to struggle to stay open and are resulting in increased COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths. Due to the escalation in cases, local health departments are not able to notify positive cases and their close contacts in a timely manner. This severely limits efforts to contain the virus. In response to the surge of cases, hospitals are enacting emergency and surge plans and are beginning to have staffing challenges. To stop the uncontrolled spread of this virus, everyone is being asked to take action now." Tri-County Public Heath COVID-19 Alert press release from Marathon, Portage and Wood Counties.

On Thursday, Wisconsin again reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases. North Central Wisconsin is facing a surge in cases, with counties seen a 64% increase in COVID-19 cases since Sept. 30.

Both businesses and community members are asked to take action: