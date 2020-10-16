Third week in October proclaimed ‘Forest Products Week’

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)— The third week in October (Oct. 18-24) has been proclaimed as Forest Products Week. The week recognizes those who work for and care for Wisconsin forests, as well as the businesses that create forest products.

“Forest products contribute $24.3 billion annually to the state’s economy,” Collin Buntrock, forest products team leader with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said. “Additionally, our forests directly provide more than 63,000 jobs for Wisconsin residents with a payroll of $4.2 billion. In fact, forestry is the number one employer in seven counties, and every forestry job supports 1.7 additional jobs in the state.”

Not only is the state recognizing the importance of the forest products sector on the economy, but the products themselves that are ingrained in daily life.

“From paper products such as food packaging, fine writing paper and tissue paper, to lumber used for homes and furniture, the products made by the more than 1,200 forest products companies in Wisconsin help make our life better,” Buntrock said. “Emerging forest products such as mass timber, nanocellulose and biochemicals are beginning to unlock innovative uses for wood that may help the state’s industry diversify in the future.”

They're also recognizing those who take care of the 17 million acres of forests. While 31% of that land is owned by local, state and federal government, 57% percent is owned by individuals and families. That's about 391,000 people.