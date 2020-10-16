Taste of winter

The unseasonably cold pattern is going to stick with us right into next week! Temperatures will generally be running a good 10 degrees below normal. A weak disturbance was crossing our area Friday afternoon triggering a few brief rain and snow showers. Temperatures topping out in the 40s Friday will fall back to the upper 20s Friday night. West winds of 10-20 mph Friday afternoon will taper to 5 mph in the evening. Then they will become southeast around 5 mph later Friday night. There should be a period of clearer skies in the first half of the night.

A low pressure system will sweep east across the region Saturday. It is still expected to bring a period of snow to our area Saturday morning, which could result in accumulations from a dusting in the southern part of the area to possibly 1 to 2 inches north of Marathon County. We can’t rule out some slushy roads early Saturday, so keep that in mind for traveling. Otherwise any snow should mix with or change to light rain and gradually taper off by early afternoon. It will stay mainly cloudy and breezy through the day as temperatures climb to the mid 40s north to low 50s south. Winds will be form the southeast at 10-20 mph becoming southwest late in the day.

Sunday should bring some breaks of sunshine, especially by midday. It will be breezy and cool with lows around 31 and highs near 40. Northwest winds of 10-20 mph are expected. Monday also should be dry and partly sunny with lows around 22 and highs near 42.

The next weather system will slide in by Tuesday afternoon causing a 50% chance of light rain and snow in the region. Temperatures will be chilly again with highs around 43. Any drizzle or flurries should end early Wednesday and that could be followed by some peeks of sunshine. It will also be a touch warmer with highs edging up closer to 50 degrees.

A stronger storm system may roll in for Thursday bringing a potential soaking rain, which could last into Thursday night. It will be raw and breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Hopefully, we will dry out and get some sunshine back by next Friday. Unfortunately, there is no warmth to be found with highs just in the upper 30s and plenty of wind. Let’s hope we have a milder bounce back as we head toward early November!

Take care! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:10 p.m., 16-October 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1937 - An unlikely winter-like storm produced as much as ten inches of snow in Minnesota and Iowa.

1987 - Ten cities in the southeastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date. The low of 34 degrees at Augusta GA marked their third straight morning of record cold. A cold front brought showers and thunderstorms to parts of the central U.S. Lightning struck a bull and six cows under a tree near Battiest OK. (The National Weather Summary)