Taliban to suspend assault after US pledges to halt strikes

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say they agreed to suspend attacks in southern Afghanistan that displaced thousands this week, but only after the U.S. promised to halt airstrikes in support of Afghan forces in the latest fighting in Helmand province. The development came after a meeting with the U.S. peace envoy and the commander of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. A Taliban figure familiar with the discussions said the insurgents pledged to suspend their operations after the Americans agreed to end drone strikes on Taliban positions, as well as night raids and air assaults.