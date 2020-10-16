Swiss hospital chief: Europe at ‘turning point’ vs. COVID

GENEVA (AP) — Europe is at a “turning point” in the fight against the coronavirus, the head of Switzerland’s biggest hospital complex says. Bertrand Levrat, CEO of Geneva University Hospitals, acknowledged growing public fatigue over anti-COVID measures but said people must buckle down as Switzerland grapples with record daily case counts. European authorities are facing the increasingly tricky dilemma of calibrating a response that meets the urgent health care requirements at a time of growing public fatigue about COVID-19 restrictions. Doctors, nurses and other medical personnel are already beleaguered and dreading a new wave that strains their work and personal lives.