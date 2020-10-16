Statue of former governor removed after policies criticized

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A statue of former California Gov. Pete Wilson has been removed from a San Diego park after critics said the governor supported laws and policies that hurt immigrants and LGBTQ community members. The 13-year-old statue near Horton Plaza Park was removed by Horton Walk, the nonprofit that owns it. Earlier this week Latino and gay rights groups held a news conference in front of the life-sized bronze sculpture calling for its removal. Sean Walsh, Wilson’s law partner and former chief of staff, said the statue was a recognition of the governor’s 50 years of public service.