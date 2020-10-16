Some businesses opening, expanding despite pandemic hurdles

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The odds of success with a new business are always precarious. Few expect to turn a profit in the first year or two. Add the challenges of a devastated economy and constantly changing rules for operating in a pandemic, and survival is even tougher. Despite that, some new businesses are forging ahead with openings or expansions in 2020, finding ways to make it work amid unprecedented uncertainty. Proof BBQ in Cleveland was set to open in March, just as the pandemic was forcing businesses to shut down. The restaurant pivoted to takeout before being forced to close altogether as cases spiked in July. But now they’re back, serving takeout pizza on one side and barbecue on the other.