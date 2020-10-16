Putin proposes yearlong extension of nuclear pact with US

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a strong call to save his country’s last existing nuclear arms control pact with the United States, proposing to extend it at least for one year. Putin’s statement Friday comes amid conflicting signals from Russian and U.S. diplomats about the fate of the New START treaty that is set to expire in February unless Moscow and Washington agree on its extension. Speaking at a meeting of his Security Council, Putin said that “it would be extremely sad if the treaty ceases to exist without being replaced by another fundamental document of the kind.”