Price Co. (WAOW) -- Price Co. is reporting the first COVID-19 related death in the county.

It was previously the only county without a COVID-19 related death in North Central Wisconsin.

Price Co. health officials say it was an elderly resident who died.

“We are saddened by the loss of one our community members,” said Michelle Edwards, Health Officer. “We extend our sympathies to their loved ones and all impacted.”

No other details were released.